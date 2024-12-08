Radhikka was recently seen in a music video 'Sahiba' which also features Vijay Deverakonda

Picture Courtesy/Radhika Madan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Radhikka Madan's ISHQ with the scenic views of Taj Mahal, posts pictures from her visit x 00:00

Actor Radhika Madan's latest Instagram post showcases her pictures from her recent visit to the iconic Taj Mahal.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the images, Radhika could be seen looking at the beauty of the historic monument.

"Aisa ishq.." she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@ Radhika madan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika was recently seen in a music video 'Sahiba' which also features Vijay Deverakonda.

The video also showcases Dulquer Salmaan and Jasleen Royal, who worked together on the hit song Heeriye."

In Sahiba, Radhika impresses with her dance performance, expressing her character's deep love for Vijay's character.

In the coming months, Radhika will be seen with veteran star Anil Kapoor in in the action-drama 'Subedaar'.

'Subedaar' features Radhika as Shyama, the daughter of Anil Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared a still from the sets. Anil took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with an action-packed picture of himself.

'Anil looks intense while performing the action sequence.Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai , Yeh toh bas Taiyyari hai. #Subedaar Prep begins."

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film."In an adrenaline - fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction.

The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

'Subedaar' is a joint production by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni as producers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever