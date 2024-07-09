Sarfira: Akshay Kumar heaps praise on Radhikka Madan's performance as a Maharashtrian

Radhikka's Madan's portrayal of a Maharashtrian girl, Rani, has received widespread acclaim, including praise from Akshay Kumar.

The ‘Pataakha’ girl, Radhikka Madan, is gearing up for the release of 'Sarfira,' co-starring Akshay Kumar. Ever since the trailer and songs were released, Radhikka's portrayal of a Maharashtrian girl, Rani, has received widespread acclaim. Audiences are eagerly awaiting the film's release to witness more of her exceptional performance.

'Sarfira' is a uniquely Indian story of grit, determination and jugaad, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics. An incredible story, set in the world of startups and aviation, Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase dreams even if the world calls you crazy.

National award winner, Sudha Kongara is the director of the film. She has previously directed 'Irudhi Suttru (Tamil) and 'Saala Khadoos' (Hindi), which was also made in Telugu as 'Guru', and 'Soorarai Pottru' itself.

In 'Sarfira,' Radhikka plays Rani, a spirited and resilient Maharashtrian girl who faces numerous challenges with unwavering determination. Her character is a blend of strength and vulnerability, showcasing Radhikka's versatility as an actress. She has masterfully adopted the nuances of Marathi culture, adding depth and authenticity to her portrayal.

In anticipation of the grand theatrical release, the makers have organized screenings across various cities, receiving phenomenal responses. During a screening in Pune, Akshay Kumar praised Radhikka's performance, stating, "This is the best performance I have ever seen. I don't know what you all think about her. She is not Maharashtrian, but she has acted like one. She is very well-spoken. Her language was very good and she has gone through whole classes to learn how to speak Marathi and what to say. That is what she has done."

Akshay Kumar's words truly reflect Radhikka's growth as an actress. Known for her commitment to her roles, Radhikka has once again proven her mettle with her portrayal of Rani. Everyone is excited to see her as Rani in this much-awaited film.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, ‘Sarfira’ is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra. The film is all set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024. It also features Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.