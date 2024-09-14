Radhika Madan, known for movies like Pataakha and Angrezi Medium, shared her story of how she learnt skills like perseverance and self-discovery

Radhika Madan recently talked about her journey to success after moving from TV to films. She explained how she dealt with anxiety by learning to let go. Radhika, known for movies like Pataakha and Angrezi Medium, shared her story of perseverance and self-discovery.

Radhika Madan gave ‘worst audition’ for Student Of The Year 2

She remembered giving her "worst audition" for Student of the Year 2 with Dharma Productions, which left her feeling anxious and unwell. The movie, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, ended up starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria.

Radhika told Filmfare, “I got a very big audition… It was for Student of the Year 2. I psyched myself so much. I was preparing so much, it wasn’t even a two-page scene, I’d read it in my sleep as well. I psyched myself so much that I got sick before the audition. I had a fever, I had a cold, and I gave the worst audition of my life. I was so anxious.”

This experience was a turning point for Radhika. She said that she realized her anxiety was limiting her, so she decided to take a different approach, she elaborated, “That day I promised myself that I am never going to feel this way, that I don’t want to be in a limbo and feel this anxious in my life.”

Radhika Madan's excellent filmography and work front

Meanwhile, Radhika was last seen in 'Sarfira' and 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video,' directed by Mikhil Musale. She will next be seen in 'Sanaa', which follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Radhika), waging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania are also a part of the film.

'Sarfira' is not just a film; it's an ode to the dreams that keep us awake," remarked Akshay Kumar in an Instagram post unveiling the trailer. The narrative follows his character's journey from debt-ridden beginnings to visionary entrepreneurship, navigating obstacles with resilience and innovation. Scheduled for release on July 12, 2024, 'Sarfira' features a stellar cast including Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas alongside Akshay Kumar.

She will also be seen in 'Rumi Ki Sharafat,' helmed by the well-known ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagya.

(With inputs from ANI)