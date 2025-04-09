Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, is gearing up for his next release. He is all set to play a social media influencer in Amit Golani's 'Logout'

Picture Courtesy/ZEE5's Instagram account

Listen to this article Babil Khan plays an influencer in upcoming film 'Logout' x 00:00

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, is gearing up for his next release. He is all set to play a social media influencer in Amit Golani's 'Logout'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with ANI, Babil discussed his character in the film and the roles he is willing to play in his upcoming projects.

"After playing the character, I realised how much a social media influencer has to deal with. It is not about the phone or social media, but how you use it matters."

Babil, who made his debut with Anvita Dutt's film 'Qala' and was also seen in Netflix's web show 'The Railway Men', opened up about the kind of project he is willing to take on.

"I want to do a sports biopic and play a rockstar," he added.

On speaking about the film, director Amit Golani said, "It is mainly a story about what happens in today's time when a person's phone is lost. As Babil's character is a social media influencer, he is more dependent on his phone, and this is what happens when his phone is lost."

He added on why he decided to cast Babil for the project, "We did auditions and really liked his skill and sincerity. The way he was excited about his role after reading the script really impressed me."

The makers of the film unveiled the trailer on Tuesday and announced the release date of the movie.

It shows Babil Khan's character, Pratyush, as a popular influencer with a huge fanbase. He is shown as someone completely lost in his phone and never cares about his surroundings. However, things change in his life as he loses his phone and his career is in danger.

Check out the trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the film features Babil Khan, Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in pivotal roles.

'Logout' is set to premiere on April 18 on ZEE5.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever