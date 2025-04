Will Smith gets nostalgic as 'Bad Boys' clocks 30 years

The action-packed film 'Bad Boys,' starring actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami detectives, has turned 30 years old

The action-packed film 'Bad Boys,' starring actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami detectives, has turned 30 years old. The first film in the popular franchise was released in 1995 and has now officially marked three decades.

To celebrate the special occasion, the 56-year-old actor took to his Instagram account to share a joint post with co-star Martin Lawrence. The post included behind-the-scenes photos and a message of thanks to fans.

The pictures showed Smith and Lawrence smiling on set, along with director Michael Bay, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and other cast members like Michael Imperioli, Joe Pantoliano, Tea Leoni, and Theresa Randle.

"30 years ago @jerrybruckheimer, Don Simpson, and @michaelbay took a chance on us, and Bad Boys was born!! Grateful for all the love y'all have shown us through the years," read the caption of his post.

The 'Bad Boys' series began with the 1995 film and went on to include Bad Boys II (2003), Bad Boys for Life (2020), and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024). According to Collider, the franchise has earned over $1.2 billion worldwide.

The film's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, while speaking to People at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' last year, said that there was "never a dull moment" working with the acting duo on set.

"They're creative and fun. They're so great to work with. There's never any arguments; we just have a blast going through the process, and it's a long process to get these made," he said at the premiere.

Smith also opened up last year about filming the first installment and revealed the process behind his audition call.

"I was hooked. 'Let's go! When can I read the script?' Marty Mar's face scrunched up. 'Nawww - you can't, Big Willie. The script's not there yet. You just gotta trust me and commit,'" read a part of his Instagram post.

