Randeep Hooda in Jaat

Randeep Hooda returns to action with Jaat: 'Getting to unleash my dark side was exhilarating'

After captivating audiences with his powerful portrayals in biopics and cop dramas, Randeep Hooda is making a roaring return to the action genre. Bollywood biggest versatile star, known for his incredible star presence, is set to play a formidable larger-than-life character in the film Jaat that releases this week across India. Excited about stepping back into the action zone give years post the release of Extraction, Randeep calls this experience "absolutely kicking" and a refreshing change from his recent roles.

Radeep Hooda returns to action

Randeep last took on the action hat in Extraction, making him the only Indian actor taking on a full blown role - Extraction with Chris Hemsworth. The film directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo Brothers, released on Netflix in 2020 earning incredible reviews for Randeep’s action avatar. Now with Jaat, his action star role is all set to be back, this time on the big screen as he steps into the role of Ranatunga.

Jaat is the perfect opportunity

Talking about his return to action, Randeep Hooda shares, "I have always loved action as a genre. There is something raw, visceral, and thrilling about it. After playing intense characters in biopics and embodying law enforcement roles, getting to unleash my dark side as the menacing Ranatunga in Jaat has been exhilarating. I had been missing action, and this film gave me the perfect opportunity to get back into that space. The choreography, the high-octane sequences, and the sheer physicality of the role—it has been a challenging yet fulfilling experience. Playing a character who is as ruthless as he is charismatic is something I’m really looking forward to showcasing. Extraction was the first of its kind for me, to be an Indian actor taking on a full blown action role in the west, was a thrilling experience”.

Jaat is a gripping action thriller that delves deep into the power dynamics of rural India, intertwining themes of revenge, honor, and survival. Randeep Hooda’s character in the film is a fearsome force—brutal, cunning, and unrelenting.

Jaat also stars Sunny Deol in the lead and has been directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. The film will be released in theatres on April 10.