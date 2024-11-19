Naga Chaitanya spoke to Mid-day exclusively at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on Sunday where he was present to cheer for his team, the Hyderabad Blackbirds at the Indian Racing Festival (IRF)

Naga Chaitanya

Listen to this article 'A film on motorsports? Why not?' says Naga Chaitanya at Indian Racing Festival x 00:00

While the whole world is waiting for details on his impending nuptials with Sobhita Dhulipala, soon-to-be groom Naga Chaitanya was at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on Sunday to cheer for his team, the Hyderabad Blackbirds at the Indian Racing Festival (IRF). The Indian Racing Festival is a meticulously curated motorsport event designed to captivate the growing motorsport fan base in India. The finals were held in Coimbatore on Sunday, which was attended by celebrity owners Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naga Chaitanya's love for motorsports

Chay says the racing bug bit him early. "My passion for motorsports started fairly early when I was in school, living in Chennai, going to the Sriperumbudur race track. I started watching Formula 1, MotoGP. I think the bug bit me very early. Now, I’m so happy to be a part of motorsports, in such close proximity, being able to own a team, be a part of the entire championship is such a thrill for me," he told Mid-day after the race in Coimbatore. South African teenager Aqil Alibhai from Naga Chaitanya's team Hyderabad Blackbirds clinched the F4 Indian Championship title on Sunday.

Encouraging women drivers

The 37-year-old actor also said that this event ensured women participation in this male-dominated sport. "I think they have so much talent among them, they just need the exposure and opportunities like this to get some driving time to better their skills. I’m grateful to the Indian Racing League for making it compulsory for female drivers to be a part of it," he said.

Film on motorsports?

Chay also said he’d be open to a film made on motorsports. “Why not? I think it is getting more exposure in the country. When the IRL happened in Chennai, it was a street circuit, it took the race much closer to the people, being in the heart of the city. Such kind of opportunities give the sport so much exposure. Year on year it has been growing and there’s going to be so many fans of motorsports soon."

The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) hosted its inaugural night street race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit from August 30 to September 1, 2024, marking a historic moment in Indian motorsports.