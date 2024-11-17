Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding cards have gone viral on social media. The wedding invitation featured the family members' names of both the bride and groom

In Pic: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to get married on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios. Now, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding cards have gone viral on social media. The wedding invitation featured the family members' names of both the bride and groom. The wedding invitation also revealed the date on which the couple will tie the knot.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding card

The card combines traditional South Indian design elements with elegance, including hanging bells, brass lamps, a temple, and a cow. The card also has a message written on it, which reads, "We are delighted to announce the wedding of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. Your good wishes and blessings are much appreciated on this special occasion."

Where are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala getting married?

According to a report in the Sakshi Post, the couple will be tying the knot at Annapurna Studios, owned by Naga Chaitanya's superstar father, Nagarjuna Akkineni. Reportedly, a small set is being made on one of the studio floors for the upcoming wedding. The couple plans on having a private wedding and are not keen on lavish ceremonies. The celebrations will be attended by family and close friends only.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's engagement

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in August at an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The bride-to-be recently had her *Pasupu Danchatam*, a cherished Telugu ritual that heralds the start of the wedding celebrations. It is a ritual followed in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, marking the beginning of wedding festivities. It is held after the engagement ceremony and before the haldi. The ritual involves women pounding turmeric in a pestle, and the turmeric is then stored for use in other wedding functions. The ceremony also involves decorating the house and inviting guests to participate.

About Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's relationship

Soon after announcing his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya was rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala. Around May 2022, Naga and Sobhita were spotted together in Hyderabad, where the actress was promoting her film 'Major'. After several reports and speculations, on August 8, 2024, the couple made their relationship official.