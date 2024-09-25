Sobhita Dhulipala spoke about her simple Nischitaardham ceremony with Naga Chaitanya that took place in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple’s close family and friends

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sobhita Dhulipala on marriage plans with Naga Chaitanya, desire for motherhood, and more x 00:00

Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who is all set to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya, opened up about their engagement which took place in August. The ‘Monkey Man’ star spoke about her simple Nischitaardham ceremony that took place in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple’s close family and friends.

Sobhita Dhulipala says her engagement was simple and intimate

In an interview with Galatta, Sobhita said, “I don't think I went into the moment with a lot of expectations or dreams, planning...no. I think I was there. It was quite relaxed, simple, sweet, intimate and warm. It was everything I thought it would be. When beautiful things happen, I don't feel the need for embellishments. That moment itself fills me. So I didn't feel like it was simple or it was not; it was what it was meant to be, and it was perfect.”

Sobhita Dhulipala wants to experience motherhood

She added, “I did always think that I always wanted the whole motherhood experience. I was very clear about it, and getting married. I always saw myself in that setting. I always wanted Telugu-ness to be a part of moments like this. I am very attached to my roots, to tradition and my parents. That's something I fantasised about.”

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya said at an event, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be.”

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement

Sobhita wore a golden blush Uppada silk saree by Manish Malhotra. She opted for a hue inspired by the Kanakaambaram, a traditional temple flower worn by Telugu women, and the eternal Padmam (lotus). The silhouette, derived from the paintings of iconic Telugu artist Bapu, echoed the classic half-saree style of young South Indian women. Naga Chaitanya wore an interpretation of the classic Pattu pancha, laalchi, and kanduva—a traditional three-piece set worn by the men of Andhra Pradesh. His attire, crafted in ivory brocade and muted gold tussar silk, was complemented by antique gold dori work, honouring the exquisite craftsmanship of the state.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.