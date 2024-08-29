Breaking News
Mumbai: New WR corridor work begins today, Rs 2,000-crore gamechanger
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: More than a week after protests broke out, Badlapur school partially reopens
Mumbai: Virar tutorial owner held for molesting girl in class
Mumbai: Illegal debris dumping rampant in Wadala
Mumbai: GRP catches thief who only stole from women
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Naga Chaitanya is not keen on having a big fat wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala watch video

Naga Chaitanya is not keen on having a big fat wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala - watch video

Updated on: 29 August,2024 09:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Naga Chaitanya recently went viral for his ‘baraat’ video which left the internet baffled. However, it was his quirky way of arriving at an event in Hyderabad

Naga Chaitanya is not keen on having a big fat wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala - watch video

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Naga Chaitanya is not keen on having a big fat wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala - watch video
x
00:00

Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya graced the grand opening of ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani's band Tasva’s flagship store in the heart of Himayatnagar, Hyderabad. The actor went viral for his ‘baraat’ video which left the internet baffled. However, it was his quirky way of arriving at the event. When the media asked him if it was a rehearsal for his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga jokingly said, “Perhaps you could think so, that it’s a countdown kinda for my marriage.”






Naga Chaitanya shares his wedding plans with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged earlier this month. When the actor was posed with the question of having a big fat wedding or a lowkey ceremony, he answered, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be.”

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement 

At their Nischitaardham (engagement) ceremony, Sobhita wore a golden blush Uppada silk saree by Manish Malhotra. She opted for a hue inspired by the Kanakaambaram, a traditional temple flower worn by Telugu women, and the eternal Padmam (lotus). The silhouette, derived from the paintings of iconic Telugu artist Bapu, echoed the classic half-saree style of young South Indian women. Naga Chaitanya wore an interpretation of the classic Pattu pancha, laalchi, and kanduva—a traditional three-piece set worn by the men of Andhra Pradesh. His attire, crafted in ivory brocade and muted gold tussar silk, was complemented by antique gold dori work, honouring the exquisite craftsmanship of the state. 

Naga Chaitanya’s first marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them. "After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Naga Chaitanya's post read.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Naga Chaitanya sobhita dhulipala samantha ruth prabhu Entertainment News Celebrity Life

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK