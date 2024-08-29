Naga Chaitanya recently went viral for his ‘baraat’ video which left the internet baffled. However, it was his quirky way of arriving at an event in Hyderabad

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Pic/Instagram



Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya graced the grand opening of ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani's band Tasva’s flagship store in the heart of Himayatnagar, Hyderabad. The actor went viral for his ‘baraat’ video which left the internet baffled. However, it was his quirky way of arriving at the event. When the media asked him if it was a rehearsal for his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga jokingly said, “Perhaps you could think so, that it’s a countdown kinda for my marriage.”

Naga Chaitanya shares his wedding plans with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged earlier this month. When the actor was posed with the question of having a big fat wedding or a lowkey ceremony, he answered, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be.”

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement

At their Nischitaardham (engagement) ceremony, Sobhita wore a golden blush Uppada silk saree by Manish Malhotra. She opted for a hue inspired by the Kanakaambaram, a traditional temple flower worn by Telugu women, and the eternal Padmam (lotus). The silhouette, derived from the paintings of iconic Telugu artist Bapu, echoed the classic half-saree style of young South Indian women. Naga Chaitanya wore an interpretation of the classic Pattu pancha, laalchi, and kanduva—a traditional three-piece set worn by the men of Andhra Pradesh. His attire, crafted in ivory brocade and muted gold tussar silk, was complemented by antique gold dori work, honouring the exquisite craftsmanship of the state.

Naga Chaitanya’s first marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them. "After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Naga Chaitanya's post read.