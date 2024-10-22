Naga Chaitanya is all set to tie the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala. It comes three years after his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu with whom he tied the knot in 2017

Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati, made his debut in the Telugu film industry in 2009 with Josh. Over the years, he has featured in several films. Apart from his films, right form the beginning of his career, his personal life has also been in the spotlight. Currently, the actor is gearing up to get married to fellow actress Sobhita Dhulipala. This comes three years after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, an established Indian actress who primarily works in Telugu industry.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities have commenced in Hyderabad. As the couple get ready to tie the knot, we take a look at the timeline of events in Naga Chaitanya's love life:

Chay's love saga with Samantha

Naga Chaitanya first shared screen with Samantha for Gautam Vasudev Menon's romantic drama 'Ye Maya Chesave'. The film marked Samantha's debut as an actress. The two developed a bond that soon turned into a beautiful friendship and later a relationship while working together on the 2010 release. It was followed by a couple more silver-screen outings, including 'Majili', and finally the Nagarjuna home-production 'Manam', which sealed Samantha's place as a bona fide member of the Akkineni family

It was a match made in Tinseltown heaven, it seemed at the time. He, the son of a leading Tollywood star, and scion of the Akkineni film family. And she, a talented artiste who had earned her place in the southern film industry -- first in Tamil and later in Telugu. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot on October 6, 2017. The destination wedding took place at Hotel W in Goa, which was attended by their families and close friends.

For the wedding ceremony, Samantha wore a special sari that was owned by Chaitanya's grandmother, D. Rajeswari, wife of popular producer D. Ramanaidu. And on October 7, 2017, they got married according to the Christian rituals.

In October 2021, the couple released an official statement announcing their separation. The two never commented on their marriage after dropping the official statement.

Naga Chaitanya finds love in Sobhita Dhulipala

Months after the separation announcement reports of Naga Chaitanya rumoured to be dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala surfaced. Around May 2022, Naga and Sobhita were spotted together in Hyderabad where the actress was promoting her film, Major. It was reported that the actress celebrated her birthday along with Naga and some friends.

Later, 'The Night Manager' star was seen at Naga’s new home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills worth Rs 15 crore at the time of purchase. The two were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. "After a few hours, they left together in the same car," a source told IANS

After much speculation, on August 8, 2024, the couple made their relationship official. Nagarjuna took to twitter to bless the couple and welcome Sobhita to the Akkineni family. Sobhita and Naga Chitanya exchanged rings at the latter's Hyderabad residence in the presence of family.

The beginning of the wedding festivities

On October 21, Sobhita dropped pictures from her Pasupu danchadam ritual, marking the beginning of the wedding festivities. It is a ritual that is followed in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which marks the beginning of wedding festivities. It is held after the engagement ceremony and before the haldi. The ritual involves women pounding turmeric in a pestle, and the turmeric is then stored for use in other wedding functions. The ceremony also involves decorating the house and inviting guests to participate.

Sharing the pictures, Sobhita wrote, "Godhuma Raayi /Pasupu danchatam. And so it begins!"

