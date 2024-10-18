Samantha Ruth Prabhu talked about one of the injuries she experienced while shooting Citadel: Honey Bunny and shared her thoughts on the ordeal

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Listen to this article Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she suffered a concussion during Citadel: Honey Bunny shoot x 00:00

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is teaming up again with her directors from The Family Man, Raj & DK, for the upcoming Amazon web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. This action-packed spy thriller features Samantha doing a lot of stunts, many of which she did herself. However, one downside was that she got a concussion during filming.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about concussion while filming Citadel: Honey Bunny

In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu talked about one of the injuries she experienced while shooting Citadel: Honey Bunny and shared her thoughts on it, “I had a concussion and I forgot the names after that. I completely blanked out. That was quite something."

The actor added, "Now that I think of it, nobody took me to the hospital. Nobody asked me.” Not to worry though, the show's writer, Sita Menon, clarified that they did have a doctor on call, which Samantha could not remember because of her concussion.

The actor further recalled, "I remember, during my concussion, hearing that we have the set only for less than a day, we need to finish the shoot. So in my concussion, I was like, ‘I am coming, people, I am coming.’ Then I remember the stunt guy was in front of me, and then I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ and they were like, ‘Okay, cut, not happening.'”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu suggested 4 names to play Honey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also said she begged the makers of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Raj and DK to cast someone else owing to her health concerns. They however did not budge and went ahead with Samantha, who is garnering praise for her action sequences as seen in the trailer that was launched recently.

In the same interview with Galatta India, Samantha shared, “I begged them to move on because I really didn’t think I could do it. I was really sure I couldn’t. I sent other recommendations, ‘Look at this heroine, she is so amazing. She will kill it. I beg you I can’t do this.’ I sent like four options to them. I was really not well.”

She added, “Now, watching this show I am so thankful that they didn’t make it without me and that I found the strength to do it. Even before the verdict is out for this show, I am going to give it to myself for pulling through.”