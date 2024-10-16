Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she begged the makers of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Raj and DK to cast someone else owing to her health concerns, she also gave 4 names as options

Raj and DK with Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is making a powerful comeback on screen following the diagnosis of her autoimmune disorder myositis, says she begged the makers of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Raj and DK to cast someone else owing to her health concerns. They however did not budge and went ahead with Samantha, who is garnering praise for her action sequences as seen in the trailer that was launched recently.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu suggested 4 names to play Honey

In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha shared, “I begged them to move on because I really didn’t think I could do it. I was really sure I couldn’t. I sent other recommendations, ‘Look at this heroine, she is so amazing. She will kill it. I beg you I can’t do this.’ I sent like four options to them. I was really not well.”

She added, “Now, watching this show I am so thankful that they didn’t make it without me and that I found the strength to do it. Even before the verdict is out for this show, I am going to give it to myself for pulling through.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Myositis' diagnosis

In 2022, Samantha revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis'. According to the National Health Service UK (NHS), myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that lead to weak, painful, and aching muscles. Also, this condition gets worse with time. There are generally three types of myositis: Polymyositis, dermatomyositis, and inclusion body myositis (IBM).

About ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ trailer

The trailer is a preview of the exhilarating and riveting spy thriller set against the vibrant tapestry of the ’90s, which features explosive action, high-octane stunts, and edge-of-your-seat excitement, all perfectly complemented by exceptional performances and a grand visual scale. When stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha is launching on November 7, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.