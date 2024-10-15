At the trailer launch, Samantha spoke about the opportunity to portray a female spy in Citadel: Honey Bunny

Samantha at Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer launch (Photos: Yogen Shah)

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Samantha starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny was launched on Tuesday. Samantha plays a struggling actress Honey, who is recruited by stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) for a side gig. They are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. The trailer is full of action-packed sequences, giving both the stars ample opportunity to dabble in this genre.

Women-led spy projects are rare. At the trailer launch, Samantha spoke about the opportunity to portray such a role, "I know it sounds cool to be playing a ‘female’ spy, but I would like for it to be equal, like an even playing ground, where intelligence, talent, strength decide your fate, irrespective of gender. That would be an amazing place to be at. I am also very happy to be part of this world where that has already started to take center stage. Just the opportunity to work with talents from all over the world, already the platform has become so much wider. The future seems bright for everyone."

This is Samantha's second outing with creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, she had worked with them on The Family Man season 2. "It is every actor’s dream to be part of their universe. It’s been a long journey. We have put a lot of work into this," she said.

Samantha also talked about representing strong women on screen through this role. "From time immemorial, we are used to seeing male characters in the centre of spy stories, doing all the cool action and saying the cool dialogues. Also saving the day, mostly. What’s best about this part is that I get to kick some ass as well. To be part of such an internationally connected spy world, with people like Priyanka Chopra, Matilda (Citadel: Diana star Matilda De Angelis) doing some of the heavy-lifting ourselves, it’s an amazing way to finally represent women of the society correctly, maybe. Because we do it all, don’t we?"

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered to global success in 2023. The Italian Original, Citadel: Diana, is the second series to debut from the world of Citadel and is followed by India’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunny.