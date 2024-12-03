A source reveals that power couples Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar are set to add their star power to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s grand yet intimate wedding

Prabhas, Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu Pic/Instagram, AFP

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s grand yet intimate wedding is set to take place on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The venue, steeped in history, holds emotional significance as it was established in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Situated in the heart of Banjara Hills, the sprawling 22-acre studio offers a timeless backdrop, making the couple’s big day a perfect blend of family heritage and modern elegance. That being said, the wedding has a star-studded guest list too.

Star-studded guest list for SoChay wedding

A source reveals that power couples Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar are set to add their star power to the much-anticipated wedding. Other notable guests include the Baahubali duo - actor Prabhas and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Allu Arjun will also attend the wedding with his family even as it falls a day before the release of his film Pushpa 2. Other guests include Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, and Jr NTR.

Traditional wedding attire for SoChay

Reports suggest Sobhita will dazzle in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, reflecting her cultural roots, while Naga Chaitanya will complement her in a matching ensemble. The couple’s attention to detail even includes a stunning white khadi saree from Ponduru, emphasizing their love for craftsmanship and tradition.

In terms of jewellery, Sobhita will wear a Basikam (the thread across the forehead), Maathapatti, Bullaku (septum nose pin), Surya and Chandra motifs on her head, Vanki, Bajubandh, and Kamarbandh.

Chay will be seen paying tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called 'pancha' reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4. The tight-knit affair will reportedly have 300-400 family members, closest friends, and colleagues as guests. It was earlier reported that streaming giant Netflix acquired the rights to the wedding for a staggering sum of Rs 50 crore, but a source has dismissed these claims as entirely baseless.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years. In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.