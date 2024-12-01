Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-starrer tickets being sold at over Rs 2000, fills out fas

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer's tickets have already started selling fast. Some tickets in Mumbai and Delhi have also been priced over Rs 2000

Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the theatres on December 5. The advance booking for the tickets of the film has already started. The film, owing to the success of its prequel and its popularity is expect to set the box office on fire. The Hindi version of the film has been priced at over Rs 2000 in some theatres in Delhi and Mumbai. And believe it or not ,the tickets are already fast selling.

Pushpa 2's ticket prices soar high

The ticket prices in several theatres are in the premium range owing to the increased demands. Delhi's PVR Director's Cut has priced the ticket for Rs 2400 for te Hindi version of Pushpa 2. In Mumbai, Maison PVR: Jio World Drive, the ticket price is Rs 2100. While the ticket prices in these theatres are normally high, the theaters have hiked up the prices further for Pushpa 2.

In Delhi's PVR Select City Walk, recliner seats for an IMAX show on the opening night cost Rs 1860. In many Mumbai theatres, similar seats cost between ₹1500 and Rs 1700. Most of these theatres show 'Fast Flling' already on the ticket booking platform BookMyShow.

About Pushpa 2 trailer

The trailer launch of the upcoming potential box-office juggernaut ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was unveiled in Patna. If the audience cherished the first part of the movie, the trailer of the sequel to the film promises a high-voltage action-drama with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun at the forefront. The trailer opens with a person in background introducing Allu Arjun’s titular character of Pushpa as the one who is not afraid of power, and has no greed for money.

The trailer then goes on to show several electrifying moments mostly in terms of action set pieces. There’s also a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna’s iconic character of Srivalli in the movie.

However, the game truly changes with the entry of the Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil in the trailer. His entry is kept simple yet it makes a big impact as he emerges out of a lake while taking a bath. The eccentricity of Fahadh’s character of a cop makes for a perfect antagonistic force for Allu Arjun’s character of sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa.

Pushpa has indeed become a brand in the country that has set a new benchmark of success. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the music of the film is from T Series. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is set to arrive in cinemas on December 5, 2024.