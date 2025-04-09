Sunny Deol, who is coming with his new film Jatt, talked about Pakistani actors working in Bollywood and shared, "I wouldn’t like to go on to the political side"

In Pic: Fawad Khan and Sunny Deol

Moviegoers rejoiced after Fawad Khan announced his Bollywood comeback. The actor will be collaborating with Vaani Kapoor for a romantic drama called Abir Gulal, but this announcement met with heavy criticism from a section of society that doesn’t want a Pakistani actor to work in India. Now, Sunny Deol, who is coming with Jatt, talked about Pakistani actors working in Bollywood.

Sunny Deol was asked if he believes that Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan should return to Indian cinema. The actor told HT City, “See, I wouldn’t like to go on to the political side because that’s where things start getting messy. We are actors; we work for everyone all over the world. Even if somebody is watching or not, we are for everyone. So, aisi koi baat nahi hain (nothing like that). The more the way the world has become, we should stay global and let there be more countries; that’s the way it should be.”

Mawra Hocane on people accusing Fawad’s comeback

In a conversation with Times of India, Mawra was asked about the objections Fawad is facing, and the actress said, "I don’t take it personally. This is how the world works, right? I truly believe if it’s meant to happen, it will. I block out the noise around my work. I love to do what I do, so I do not let these things affect me. It is truly the producer’s headache — which is sad — but it is their problem. If I invest my mind into thinking, ‘Oh, what’s going to happen,’ I will always be restless."

When asked if she had any conversation with Fawad, she added, "When my colleagues do well, we definitely reach out to each other. We wish each other luck. I truly wish the best for everyone. I hope this film does really well."

Ameesha Patel backs Fawad Khan

Earlier, Ameesha Patel had shared her point of view on people opposing Fawad’s release. Patel told IANS, “I used to like Fawad Khan before also. We welcome every actor and every musician. This is the culture of India. So art is art; I don’t differentiate. International artists are welcome; all around the world, artists are welcome. In any field—painters, musicians, actors, directors—anything.”