After Vidaa Muyarchi release gets postponed, makers of Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly' announce release date

Updated on: 06 January,2025 10:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Even as fans await the release of Vidaa Muyarchi starring Ajith. the makers of the superstar's next have announced the release date of their film

Ajith in Good Bad Ugly

Director Adhik Ravichandran's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Good Bad Ugly', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, is to hit screens on April 10 this year. The director took to social media platform X to announce the release date. He wrote, "#GoodBadUgly arrives on April 10th @MythriOfficial."


The producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, for their part, announced, " Maamey...date locked for VERA LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT #GoodBadUgly is coming to the BIG SCREENS on 10th April, 2025 "



About Good Bad Ugly

The film, which originally was supposed to have music by Devi Sri Prasad, will now have music by G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Interestingly, 'Good Bad Ugly' was originally scheduled to release for Pongal when it went on floors in June last year.

If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, Ajith is playing triple roles in this explosive action entertainer. The film, which will feature Trisha along with Ajith in the lead, will also have a series of powerful performers like Arjun Das, Prasanna and Sunil in pivotal roles.

Vidaa Muyarchi gets delayed

The news of 'Good Bad Ugly' releasing on April 10 is bound to gladden the hearts of Ajith's fans who were in for a bit of disappointment on new year's eve because of Ajith's other film 'Vidaa Muyarchi' suddenly pulling out of the Pongal race.

Just 10 days before its scheduled release on January 10, 2025, the makers announced that the film's release has been postponed. Announcing about the latest update, the production house Lyra took to X and wrote, "Wishing everyone a happy, joyous New Year! Due to unavoidable circumstances, our film Vidaamuyarchi will not be releasing on Pongal day. We wish all our fans and well-wishers a prosperous year ahead."

It added, "Kindly stay tuned for further updates! The wait will be worth it!”

They are yet to announce a new release date for the film.

'Vidaa Muyarchi', which has been directed by gifted director Magizh Thirumeni, had raised huge expectations and fans were hoping to celebrate the festival of Pongal with its release.

However, the producers of Vidaa Muyarchi, Lycaa Productions, on December 31 announced that the film's release had been postponed "due to unavoidable circumstances."

(With inputs from IANS)

