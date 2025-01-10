Breaking News
BMC to develop 53-hectare green space along coastal road
Two held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home in Vile Parle
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Security for cricket matches: BCCI assures HC to pay dues to police in two weeks
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in Veer Savarkar defamation case
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Ajith to not sign any films during racing season Dont need to be told what to do

Ajith to not sign any films during racing season: Don't need to be told what to do'

Updated on: 10 January,2025 10:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The actor, who is currently in Dubai to race in the 24H Dubai 2025 competition along with his team Ajith Kumar Racing, during an interview to a television channel was asked about balancing movies and racing

Ajith to not sign any films during racing season: Don't need to be told what to do'

Ajith

Listen to this article
Ajith to not sign any films during racing season: Don't need to be told what to do'
x
00:00

Actor Ajith Kumar has said that he will not be signing any films until the racing season is on and that he would be doing a film between October and March, before the racing season commences.  


The actor, who is currently in Dubai to race in the 24H Dubai 2025 competition along with his team Ajith Kumar Racing, during an interview to a television channel was asked,"Do you write it into your contract to the films that you are allowed to race or do the production companies say 'You can't race'."


In reply, Ajith said,"No, I don't need to be told what to do; what not to do. I, for now, as I plan to pursue motorsports -- not just as a driver but as a team owner as well -- until the racing season is on, I won't be signing films. And probably between October until March, before the racing season commences, I will act in films so that no one is worried and I can be on full throttle when I race."


To another question on what about the 24H Dubai 2025 had caught his eye, the actor said, "If you look at all the formats I have been racing and they have been sprint races. There is like a small event where there is one car, multiple drivers. So, it is not about you. It is about the car, the equipment. Saving the equipment for your co-drivers. So...(it is a) team sport."

It may be recalled that Ajith has been preparing to participate in the race unfazed by a car crash that had left his car badly damaged during a practice session on Tuesday.

The actor, who practised driver change drills on Wednesday, then focussed on fine-tuning strategies and improving overall efficiency during practice at the pitstop.

For the uninitiated, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. His team will be participating in the intensely contested Porsche 992 class along with his teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod.

Interestingly, Fabian Duffieux had also taken over as the team manager for Ajith Kumar Racing in December last year.

The 24H Dubai 2025 will mean a lot to Ajith Kumar as it will mark his firm’s competitive debut in the world of racing. It will also mark the start of intense endurance campaign for the team and his firm, which has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ajith Kumar Entertainment News Regional Cinema News south cinema Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK