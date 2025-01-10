The actor, who is currently in Dubai to race in the 24H Dubai 2025 competition along with his team Ajith Kumar Racing, during an interview to a television channel was asked about balancing movies and racing

Actor Ajith Kumar has said that he will not be signing any films until the racing season is on and that he would be doing a film between October and March, before the racing season commences.

The actor, who is currently in Dubai to race in the 24H Dubai 2025 competition along with his team Ajith Kumar Racing, during an interview to a television channel was asked,"Do you write it into your contract to the films that you are allowed to race or do the production companies say 'You can't race'."

In reply, Ajith said,"No, I don't need to be told what to do; what not to do. I, for now, as I plan to pursue motorsports -- not just as a driver but as a team owner as well -- until the racing season is on, I won't be signing films. And probably between October until March, before the racing season commences, I will act in films so that no one is worried and I can be on full throttle when I race."

To another question on what about the 24H Dubai 2025 had caught his eye, the actor said, "If you look at all the formats I have been racing and they have been sprint races. There is like a small event where there is one car, multiple drivers. So, it is not about you. It is about the car, the equipment. Saving the equipment for your co-drivers. So...(it is a) team sport."

It may be recalled that Ajith has been preparing to participate in the race unfazed by a car crash that had left his car badly damaged during a practice session on Tuesday.

The actor, who practised driver change drills on Wednesday, then focussed on fine-tuning strategies and improving overall efficiency during practice at the pitstop.

For the uninitiated, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. His team will be participating in the intensely contested Porsche 992 class along with his teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod.

Interestingly, Fabian Duffieux had also taken over as the team manager for Ajith Kumar Racing in December last year.

The 24H Dubai 2025 will mean a lot to Ajith Kumar as it will mark his firm’s competitive debut in the world of racing. It will also mark the start of intense endurance campaign for the team and his firm, which has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

