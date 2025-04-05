Close friend and veteran actor Prem Chopra remembers Manoj Kumar’s contribution to cinema and his career

(From left) Prem Chopra and Manoj Kumar in Upkar and Shaheed

I came from Shimla to become an actor. But I took up a job in a newspaper to gain a foothold in the film industry. Manoj [Kumar] was always there to help me; he has contributed a lot to my career. I was there in almost all his films. We were the best of friends, and we did many films together, including Dr Vidya [1962], Shaheed [1965], Upkar [1967], Yaadgaar [1970], Purab Aur Paschim [1970], Kranti [1981], Sanyasi [1975] and Be-Imaan [1972]. The films he made, glorifying India, are remembered even today. [That is why] he is also known as Bharat Kumar. He was a filmmaker, writer, and producer. Some of the current generation of filmmakers are even copying his patriotic style of making movies. In every film, he conveyed a message to his country. Manoj also generated employment for so many people through his films. He was instrumental in changing the images of many actors who have sustained in the film industry because of him.

My first film with Manoj was Woh Kaun Thi? [1964]. After that, he offered me the role of Sukhdev [Thapar] in Shaheed, based on Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and [Shivaram] Rajguru. That was my big break.

Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani war of 1965, Upkar [1967] celebrated the contributions of farmers and soldiers to India. The film also marked Manoj’s directorial debut. Initially, Rajesh Khanna was set to do the role, as Manoj wanted a young actor, but he had to opt out due to other commitments. So, he immediately cast me, as the set was ready, and we had to start shooting.

People have often compared him to some of the best directors of India, including K Asif and Raj Kapoor, among others. Manoj was ahead of his time; he would sketch out his characters and give them to his actors. It was so easy to work with him because he was clear about what he wanted. Manoj would tell you everything you were going to do [in the scene] and then back off so as not to disturb the actors in front of the camera. When he was directing, his mind was completely focused on the film 24/7. Manoj had directed himself in so many movies; he also wrote his own dialogues, which were challenging. He knew everything about cinema, including cinematography and music.

I will miss him; he was a dear friend. I feel sad that he has left us. Manoj’s name will be written in gold in film history.

1957

The year Manoj Kumar made his debut with Fashion

Chronicling his career

. Manoj Kumar made his debut with the film Fashion (1957).

. His stage name Manoj was inspired by his idol Dilip Kumar’s character in Shabnam (1949).

. His Bharat character began with Shaheed (1965) and Upkar (1967), earning him national recognition and the name Bharat Kumar.

. He donated all his earnings from the National Award for Shaheed to the family of Bhagat Singh.

. He made his directorial debut with Upkar(1967) for which he won his second National Award.

. He went on to direct films Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), which received wide appreciation.

. He was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2015.

. He was also a homoeopathic doctor.

. Before becoming an actor, he dabbled as a ghostwriter in studios.

. He was the first filmmaker to cast Pakistani actors—Mohammad Ali and Zeba in his movies.

. Manoj is responsible for getting Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman on board the film Don (1978) and the song, Khaike paan Banaraswala.

. He quit acting in 1995.