The police have registered two cases in connection with the Navi Mumbai road rage incident that occurred in the Sanpada area on Thursday night

A group of people assaulted a businessman after he attempted to run over four men with his SUV in an incident of road rage in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The police have registered two cases in connection with the Navi Mumbai road rage incident that occurred in the Sanpada area on Thursday night, an official said, reported PTI.

A group of around 20 people dragged businessman Digvijay Shelke (28) out of his SUV and assaulted him after the latter allegedly attempted to run over four men following an argument, the official said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai road rage, reported PTI.

The official said a quarrel broke out after a man rammed his scooter into a parked car belonging to one Ayush Patil, who was talking to his friends outside a hotel, reported PTI.

Patil and his friends later demanded that the man pay for the damage he did to the car. The man then called up his brother, Bhim Tamrakar, a security guard, and an argument ensued, he said, reported PTI.

Tamrakar called up Shelke, who arrived at the scene and confronted Patil and his friends and allegedly attempted to run them over in a fit of rage, the official said.

A group of 20 people soon gathered outside the hotel and thrashed Shelke, he said.

The official said a case of attempt to murder has been registered against Shelke, and based on his complaint, 23 people have been booked for rioting, assault, and wrongful confinement under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Three of family killed, 1 injured after fire erupts due to gas cylinder blast in Ulwe

Three members of the family, including a woman and two children, were killed while one was injured after a massive fire broke out at a general store and a residence following an explosion in three gas cylinders in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday evening, reported ANI.

The shopkeeper, identified as Ramesh, suffered injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital while his wife and two children died in an incident.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Navi Mumbai shared details about the incident and said, "We received information on October 30, around 8 that a fire broke out at a residence and Kirana store of an individual," reported ANI.

Police reached the spot of the fire incident after the information and took stock of the situation.

"Prima facie it was found that three gas cylinders had exploded in the Kirana store and caused fire in the shop and the residence. Two small 5 kg and a 12 kg cylinder had blasted. The wife of the injured (Manju) and two children died in the incident. Ramesh was injured in the case," said the ACP, reported ANI.

The official further said that Ramesh hailed from Rajasthan and had been living in Mumbai with his family. He said the injured was being treated at the Apollo Hospital, reported ANI.

Chief Fire Officer Vijay Rane also spoke about the incident and said, "We reached the spot and doused the fire. The injured has been admitted to a hospital by locals. We doused the fire with the help of 2 fire tenders. Prima facie fire broke out due to explosion in gas cylinders but it is yet to be ascertained."

