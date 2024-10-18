Police say they have filed a complaint and arrested 14 people from both sides

A mob gathered and beat the accused autorickshaw driver and also vandalised his autorickshaw on Thursday

Kandivli road rage: Auto drivers, bikers assault each other

Days after a man was killed following a road rage incident in Malad’s Dindoshi area, a similar incident took place in Kandivli on Thursday between a pillion rider and an autorickshaw driver, however, before it could escalate, the police intervened. The incident took place on the MG Road near Bohra Colony.

The police said they have filed a complaint and arrested 14 people from both sides in connection with the incident.

A case was filed based on a complaint by the 30-year-old woman biker who was riding her Activa with a friend of her husband when the accused autorickshaw driver recklessly drove, allegedly causing injury to the woman’s right leg.

Following the incident, the man who was riding pillion went to confront the autorickshaw driver when both of them engaged in a heated argument.

The autorickshaw driver then called other autorickshaw drivers and beat the man, who then called his friends to the location, and both parties assaulted each other, the police said.

The autorickshaw driver has been identified as Pawan Radhepati Sharma. A huge crowd gathered and vandalised his autorickshaw and also assaulted another autorickshaw driver identified as Raju Gupta.

The police said that they reached the incident spot after Gupta came running to the Lalji Pada police station.

As the mob gathered outside the station demanding to hand over Gupta, the police personnel called for additional force and controlled the aggressive crowd, said an officer.

A cross-case has been registered in the first case. Autorickshaw driver Sharma has been booked under sections 281, 125, 115(2), and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint filed by the woman, added the officer.

Another case was registered under sections 189(2),191,191(2),190, 115(2), 324(4), 351(3), 352 of BNS on the complaint filed by Gupta. A total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the case, the officer said.