Mumbai: Eighteen detained after road rage incident in Kandivali escalates into fight

Updated on: 18 October,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The scenario immediately escalated as the driver defended himself and ran to the adjacent Lalaji Pada police station for protection

On Thursday evening, Kandivali witnessed a violent fight as a result of a road rage incident involving an auto-rickshaw driver and a local woman. The altercation began after the woman was struck by an auto-rickshaw while crossing the street. Bystanders quickly intervened and attacked the auto driver in revenge.


The scenario immediately escalated as the driver defended himself and ran to the adjacent Lalaji Pada police station for protection. However, tensions increased when a swelling mob attempted to assault the police station, demanding that the driver be handed over. During the turmoil, the mob also vandalised the auto-rickshaw parked in front of the police station.


Police personnel on duty quickly sought reinforcements. The additional troops restored order, and 18 persons were detained. They were charged under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting. According to DCP Anand Bhoite of Zone XI, the auto-rickshaw driver has also been charged with reckless driving.


This incident comes days after a man died in a road rage case in Malad. A 28-year-old motorist was beaten to death by an auto-rickshaw driver and his friends in front of the former's parents and pregnant wife. 

Further details awaited

