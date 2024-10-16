Mother of biker killed by a raging mob of autorickshaw drivers last Saturday, speaks of the abject fear and horror the family went through; blames attackers and hospital for delayed treatment

Biker Akash Maeen was attacked by a mob

Listen to this article Malad Road Rage: ‘I could feel my son’s body growing cold’ x 00:00

A 28-year-old biker was killed following a road rage incident involving an autorickshaw driver in Malad’s Dindoshi. The incident occurred on Saturday evening near Pushpa Park when the auto driver, identified as Avinash Kadam, abruptly cut in front of the motorcyclist, Akash Maeen, who then confronted Kadam. The situation escalated into violence as other auto drivers joined Kadam in beating Maeen, resulting in serious injuries. Maeen later died during treatment at the hospital. His family, who did everything they could to save him, is left with horrifying memories of that day.

Narrating the incident to mid-day, Akash’s father, Dattatreya, said, “He had come home for Dussehra, excited about fulfilling his biggest dream of buying a car. He had booked an Ertiga from a showroom in Malad. We all gathered at the showroom to take delivery, but for some reason, the car wasn’t delivered. Akash was riding home on an Activa with his wife, while I was in an auto with my wife. When we got home, my daughter-in-law called, saying there was a fight involving Akash and the auto driver.”



Parents of Akash Maeen who was killed in road rage. Pic/Nimesh Dave

He added, “I rushed to the spot on foot. When I reached Daftari Road near Shivaji Chowk, I saw the commotion. Despite recognising several people, no one stepped in to help when I mentioned it was my son involved. Instead, they were recording videos. As I tried to intervene, one group of attackers turned on me, beating me and dragging me into the street. Meanwhile, my wife and daughter-in-law were trying to save Akash. When the attackers returned to him, I called the police for help.”

By the time help arrived, Akash had been severely injured. His mother even laid on him to protect him, a video of which went viral on social media, but the attackers showed no mercy. Even after Akash was semi-conscious and his family put him in an auto to take him to the hospital, the assailants tried to stop and overturn the vehicle.

Dattatreya recalled, “Many of the attackers appeared to be drunk. My wife and daughter-in-law managed to save Akash briefly and told him to go home on the bike. But as he tried to leave, they attacked him again. He collapsed on the ground, and my wife shielded him with her body. I was trying to stop the attackers when the police arrived. We put Akash in an auto and headed for the hospital. Even then, the attackers continued to beat him. The police intervened, and we made it to the hospital with their help.”

The family’s ordeal didn’t end at the hospital. Upon arrival, treatment was delayed due to paperwork. Akash writhed in pain, especially in his stomach, but it took hours before a doctor attended to him. The family was told to take him to Cooper hospital or a private facility due to a lack of doctors at the Trauma centre. Akash’s mother, Deepali Maeen, said, “My husband and I were injured, but we barely felt our pain compared to Akash’s suffering. I could see my son’s body growing cold. I begged the doctor for immediate treatment, but they were focused on paperwork. Three hours passed, and my son died.”

She added, “The Trauma hospital is responsible for my son’s death due to their negligence. They wasted precious time. I urge the government to punish the attackers and hold the hospital staff accountable.” Maharashtra Navnirman Sena spokesperson Hemant Kamble said, “We stand with the family in their grief and demand strict action against the accused.” The police arrested ten suspects within 24 hours of the incident.

False rumours

“Various rumours surfaced on social media, including claims that Akash’s wife had a miscarriage and that his mother, Deepali, had died from grief. These rumours are false. Another rumour suggested hawkers were responsible for Akash’s death, which is also untrue. However, the family believes that congested roads due to hawkers contributed to the road rage incident,” Kamble added. Akash’s father, Dattatreya, previously worked at the airport before becoming a state agent, and his mother, Deepali, is a social worker and nurse.

Police Speak

A police officer involved in the investigation said, “We have arrested ten suspects, all in remand until October 21, and are working to identify additional suspects. We’ve collected CCTV footage and videos recorded by witnesses. The main attacker has been nearly identified, along with two or three others.” In-charge police inspector Rais Sheikh stated that a special team, under the guidance of DCP Smita Patil of Zone 11, has been formed. He assured that strict action will be taken against all those involved.