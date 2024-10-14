Police said the victim was rushed to a hospital, where he tragically passed away during the night while undergoing treatment

Motorist Akash Maeen went to confront the auto rickshaw driver when he was attacked; (right) Accused auto rickshaw driver Avinash Kadam was produced before the court on Sunday

A motorist, 28, was killed following a road rage incident with an auto-rickshaw driver in Malad’s Dindoshi, the police said. According to the Dindoshi police, the incident took place on Saturday evening near Pushpa Park when the auto driver, identified as Avinash Kadam, made a sharp cut, overtaking the bike rider.

After the motorist, identified as Akash Maeen, went to confront Kadam, it escalated into violence as other auto drivers also joined him and beat Maeen, resulting in serious injuries.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the brutal attack on Maeen after he was thrown to the ground. In the footage, Maeen’s mother, Deepali, is seen desperately trying to protect him by lying on top of him and holding him tightly. Meanwhile, Maeen’s father is seen attempting to stop the assailants, but he is also attacked by the accused.

Police said the victim was rushed to a hospital, where he tragically passed away during the night while undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, a murder case was registered against the accused auto-rickshaw driver and three others under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While Kadam, 32, has been placed under arrest, the other three accused persons are at large, and a search operation has been launched, said an officer at the Dindoshi police station.

Police said that Maeen was riding with his wife, and they had gone to meet his parents, who reside in Malad East, for the occasion of Dussehra. At the time of the incident, Maeen was riding an Activa with his wife as the pillion rider, while his parents were in another auto rickshaw heading towards Kurar, said police.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS. Kadam has been arrested. He was produced before the court and remanded to police custody.

of the absconding accused two were detained in the late evening

The search for the others involved is ongoing," said police inspector Rais Shaikh.