A man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly selling off rented vehicles, police said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

Akash Brijesh Singh, the accused, sold at least 28 vehicles including cars, and 26 of them have been recovered, an official said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

Satyajit Inder Rathod, a resident of Malad, claimed in his complaint to police that Singh approached him in August saying he needed some cars and motorbikes for a film shoot, reported PTI.

Rathod told his acquaintances Nitin Tiwari, Arjun, Abhijit Vishwakarma and Kiran Rathod about the requirement, reported PTI.

They rented out four vehicles to Singh, who then disappeared, as per the complaint.

Malwani police registered a case of theft and fraud against Singh and arrested him, reported PTI.

He allegedly confessed to renting vehicles from multiple people and selling them in states like Goa and Gujarat.

Further probe was on, police said while sharing an update on the Mumbai crime.

Woman booked for cheating people of Rs 82.28 lakh in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the wife of a policeman for allegedly cheating people of Rs 82.28 lakh by luring them to invest in schemes, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by one of the investors, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the 40-year-old accused on Thursday, assistant inspector Mahendra Aher of the CBD police station said, reported PTI.

The accused, the wife of a police havildar, accepted money from people promising them good returns in small schemes, he said.

The woman allegedly collected Rs 82.28 lakh from at least 22 persons since 2019 and later failed to return their money, the official said, reported PTI.

The complaint also states that the woman threatened the investors seeking a refund and verbally abused them, he said, reported PTI.

The count of the number of people defrauded may go up during the investigation, and the amount involved may increase, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)