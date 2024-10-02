Mumbai: 27-year-old woman's ex-boyfriend booked for extortion and threatening in Mulund

According to police sources, the accused and the victim were in a relationship before she married someone else; upset by her marriage, the ex-boyfriend began harassing her

The Mulund police have booked a 27-year-old married woman's ex-boyfriend for allegedly demanding Rs 3 lakh in extortion and threatening to ruin her marriage by disclosing their past relationship to her husband.

According to police sources, the accused and the victim were in a relationship before she married someone else. Upset by her marriage, the ex-boyfriend began harassing her, threatening to ruin her marriage by revealing their past to her husband. He demanded Rs 3 lakh from the woman, causing her significant mental distress.

Fearing for her marriage, the woman sought help from the Mulund police station. The police registered a case and charged the accused under various sections, including extortion. A Mulund police officer stated that the accused is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.