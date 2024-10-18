In the viral video, one of the parking lot attendants was aggressive during a verbal altercation with a couple. Other parking lot attendants had also gathered around while another man was seen trying to diffuse the situation

Mumbai has been witnessing several cases of road rage since earlier this week. The latest case happened at Kandivali where some motorists got into a verbal altercation with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Pay and Park contractors. Thankfully, the police saved the day by intervening in the nick of time. A video of the incident has been going viral on social media.

In the viral video, one of the parking lot attendants was aggressive during a verbal altercation with a couple. Other parking lot attendants had also gathered around while another man was seen trying to diffuse the situation. Several people had gathered around as the altercation seemed to be escalating.

MNCDF Citizen Welfare Forum also shared an undated video of the incident from their X (formerly Twitter) handle alerting the civic agency about the contractor's behaviour. The welfare forum tagged the BMC's official handle and wrote, "Goonda behaviour of BMC's Pay and Park contractors at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali west, Mumbai. Five to six of them (in orange t-shirts) abusing and almost about to hit a couple over a small dispute on parking. A Mumbai Police constable nearby ensured the fight didn't escalate further.

They also urged the Mumbai Police to take action before "we have another road rage incident".

Eighteen detained after road rage incident in Kandivali escalates into fight

Kandivali suburb had witnessed another road rage incident on Thursday evening after which 18 persons were detained. Reportedly, a violent fight had broken out as a result of a road rage incident involving an auto-rickshaw driver and a local woman. The altercation began after the woman was struck by the auto-rickshaw while crossing the street. The bystanders quickly intervened and attacked the auto driver in revenge.

The argument escalated when the driver, in his defence, made a run to the adjacent Lalaji Pada police station. An angry mob reached the police station and attempted to assault cops demanding the driver be handed over. During the fight, the mob vandalised the auto-rickshaw parked in front of the police station.

Police personnel on duty quickly sought reinforcements. The additional troops restored order, and 18 persons were detained. They were charged under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting. According to DCP Anand Bhoite of Zone XI, the auto-rickshaw driver has also been charged with reckless driving.