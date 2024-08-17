Sachin emerges most expensive player of PKL auction; Ajith, Bhagwan cash in

Eight players crossed the 1 crore mark for the first time in PKL history.

Sachin headlined the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 player auction for emerging the most expensive buy at the two-day event, acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 2.15 crore. A total of 118 players were sold to the 12 franchises during the auction.

Eight players crossed the 1 crore mark for the first time in PKL history. Ajith V Kumar became the most expensive player in Category C in this year’s Player Auction after he was acquired by Puneri Paltan for Rs 66 lakh. Meanwhile, Jai Bhagwan was bought by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 63 Lakh.

