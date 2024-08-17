Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sachin emerges most expensive player of PKL auction Ajith Bhagwan cash in

Sachin emerges most expensive player of PKL auction; Ajith, Bhagwan cash in

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Eight players crossed the 1 crore mark for the first time in PKL history.

Sachin emerges most expensive player of PKL auction; Ajith, Bhagwan cash in

Sachin headlined the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 player auction for emerging the most expensive buy at the two-day event, acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 2.15 crore. A total of 118 players were sold to the 12 franchises during the auction.


Eight players crossed the 1 crore mark for the first time in PKL history. Ajith V Kumar became the most expensive player in Category C in this year’s Player Auction after he was acquired by Puneri Paltan for Rs 66 lakh. Meanwhile, Jai Bhagwan was bought by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 63 Lakh.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

