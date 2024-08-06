The World Anti-Doping Agency and World Aquatics have acknowledged that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

Pawan Sehrawat

Listen to this article Pro Kabaddi League retained players announced! Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer x 00:00

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) announced the ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’ and ‘Existing New Young Players’ for Season 11 on Tuesday. Each of the franchises have retained a strong core group of players and are looking to build stronger units in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dabang Delhi K.C. have retained their raider duo of Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 10 - Aslam Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Furthermore, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained their star raider Arjun Deshwal.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024 | 'Can't suddenly push player under the bus': Ponnappa on Padukone's criticism of Lakshya Sen

A total of 88 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 26 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 40 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP). The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 11 Player Auction from 15th-16th August 2024 in Mumbai.

The Domestic and Overseas players will be divided into four categories at the PKL Season 11 Player Auction: Category A, B, C and D. The players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category. The base prices for each of the categories are Category A – INR 30 Lakh, Category B – INR 20 Lakh, Category C – INR 13 Lakh, Category D – INR 9 Lakh. The Season 11 Player Pool will consist of 500+ including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2024. The total Salary Purse available to each franchise for its squad is INR 5 crore.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.