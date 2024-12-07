Gus Atkinson’s hat-trick keeps England on top against NZ

The only wicket was Zak Crawley, caught at midwicket off Matt Henry for eight to continue his lean series

Gus Atkinson. Pic/AFP

Seamer Gus Atkinson took a hat-trick to skittle New Zealand’s tail Saturday before England’s batters powered them more than 200 runs ahead in the second Test. The tourists were on top at lunch on Day Two in Wellington, coasting to 82-1 in their second innings after claiming five wickets inside the first 40 minutes to dismiss New Zealand for 125. England’s overall advantage grew from 155 to 237 thanks to some clean striking from Ben Duckett (39 not out) and Jacob Bethell (34 not out). The only wicket was Zak Crawley, caught at midwicket off Matt Henry for eight to continue his lean series.

