Brook ton puts England on top against NZ

Harry Brook

Harry Brook smashed a century (123) and England then took five New Zealand wickets in the final session to put the visitors on top after the first day of the second Test on Friday.

The Black Caps were 86-5 in response to England’s 280, with Brydon Carse capturing the key wicket of Kane Williamson (37) soon before stumps to cap an enthralling day. At close Tom Blundell was on seven and nightwatchman Will O’Rourke yet to score.

