Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > NZ penalised points for over rate drop to fifth

NZ penalised points for over-rate, drop to fifth

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

NZ now have a points percentage of 47.92 per cent and can only move as high as 55.36 percent with victories from their remaining two fixtures against England

New Zealand cricket team. File pic

New Zealand’s aspirations of qualifying for the World Test Championship Final suffered a setback after they were docked three penalty points due to slow over-rate against England leading to a drop in the ranking table, the ICC stated on Tuesday.


NZ now have a points percentage of 47.92 per cent and can only move as high as 55.36 percent with victories from their remaining two fixtures against England.


