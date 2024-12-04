'Want to try our combinations': Harman ahead of ODIs vs Australia

“Well, all the games are important for us. We just want to go there and try our combinations and see whoever is doing well and giving them more opportunity

Ahead of India playing its first ODI against Australia at the Allan Border Field on Thursday, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said the team’s aim on this tour is to go out there and try their combinations, especially with the World Cup happening next year.

Australia have won nine of their last 10 women’s ODI matches against India.

“Well, all the games are important for us. We just want to go there and try our combinations and see whoever is doing well and giving them more opportunity. At the same time, the upcoming players who are doing really well, want to give them a chance and see whoever is the best. Then, keeping the World Cup in mind, all those players who can do well in home conditions, we’ll just look to pick those players when we are playing the World Cup,” said Harmanpreet in the pre-series press conference.

India come on the back of winning 2-1 over New Zealand in Ahmedabad in October and Harmanpreet said all members are available for selection for the series opener against Australia.

“It’s always a great feeling whenever we’re playing in Australia. We all love playing cricket here and looking forward for that. We had two days of training and trying to get ourselves in as soon as possible. Everyone is looking in good shape, and enjoying ourselves here. All the 15 members here, they all are fit and ready for tomorrow,” Harmanpreet said.

