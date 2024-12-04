Veteran Oz offie Nathan Lyon hails India as one of the best teams; says focus is not solely on Bumrah, Kohli, but all extraordinary players in opposition camp

India’s Shubman Gill during a training session ahead of their second Test against Australia in Adelaide yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

India are a team of superstars, and Australia is not focused on countering just ‘extraordinary’ players like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, but the entire group as everyone is incredibly talented, spinner Nathan Lyon said on Wednesday.

Talk around Kohli, Bumrah

In the build-up to the Border-Gavasakar Trophy and post India’s emphatic 295-run with the series-opener in Perth, the chatter has revolved around specific Indian players including Kohli and Bumrah.

“I look at the Indian squad and see a group of superstars. Cricket, however, is a team game, winning requires the entire side to perform well. India boast extraordinary players like Bumrah and others, but it’s not just about the superstars,” Lyon said ahead of the pink ball Test here.

Nathan Lyon

Incredible talent

“The rest of the Indian squad is also incredibly talented. They’re an incredible cricket team. We’re not focusing solely on any one player, that’s for sure.

“We have nothing but respect for every Indian cricketer who takes the field on Friday. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to compete. We respect them, but we’re determined to play our brand of cricket and compete hard against a quality side. India is one of the best teams in the world,” Lyon added.

The second Test begins at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

