SA v SL, 2nd Test: Rickelton ton highlights South Africa fight in trying conditions

At present, South Africa sit at the second place in the standings with a point percentage of 59.26 – Sri Lanka are fourth with 50 per cent

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton (R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the second international Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St Georges Park in Gqeberha. Pic/AFP

South Africa managed to bat through a trying day in the second Test, overcoming a brilliant bowling display from the Sri Lanka pacers in the process, here on Thursday.

A win in the game will help the sides take a step closer to the ICC World Test Championship final, reports ICC.

South Africa were rattled early after electing to bat. Sri Lanka pacers hit the mark with the new ball and had the Proteas struggling at 44/3 by the 16th over.

Asitha Fernando struck off his very first ball to get rid off Tony de Zorzi for a duck, but it was first-change bowler Lahiru Kumara who put South Africa in real peril. His introduction brought about the wickets of Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs.

Ryan Rickelton and skipper Temba Bavuma rebuilt the innings for South Africa, with the latter taking the initiative early on with exquisite strokeplay.

Both batters crossed their respective fifties during their stand, but Bavuma missed out on a second successive hundred when he was bounced out by Asitha for 78.

However, Rickelton made the most of his opportunity, going on to secure his maiden Test ton. He hit 11 boundaries along the way, and was made to earn the milestone after the Sri Lankan pacers subjected him to a barrage of bouncers.

He fell after sharing a strong 77-run stand with Kyle Verreyne, but his efforts helped South Africa finish the day at 269/7.

Lahiru (3/54) and Asitha (2/67) were the pick of Sri Lanka bowlers.

