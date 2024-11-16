"Unbelievable Feeling": Tilak Varma on scoring two centuries in South Africa

Tilak Varma expressed his gratitude for the support he received from his skipper Suryakumar Yadav by saying, "Thanks to our captain Surya for this." His performances not only helped India secure the series but also earned him recognition as one of the standout players of the series

Tilak Varma (Pic: ICC)

After winning the series, Team India rising star Tilak Varma shared his thoughts on his stellar performances and the triumph against South Africa.

Tilak Varma was named the "Player of the Match" as well as the "Player of the Series."

Speaking about his innings, Tilak Varma said, "Last year, when I played here, I got out on the first ball. This innings was very crucial for the team and the series."

Tilak emphasized the importance of staying calm and sticking to his basics. "I just wanted to hold my shape and follow my basics, just like I did in the last game. I remained calm throughout," he added.

"Unbelievable" is how Tilak Varma described the feeling of getting two back-to-back centuries in South Africa. "I never imagined I'd score two hundreds in South Africa in such challenging conditions," he said.

Tilak Varma expressed his gratitude for the support he received from his skipper Suryakumar Yadav by saying, "Thanks to our captain Surya for this."

Reflecting on his recent injury struggles, he shared how his belief in God and his process helped him recover and perform at his best. "As I said last match, I was injured in the last few games. I believe in God and my process, that's why I celebrated like that to God," he added.

His performances not only helped India secure the series but also earned him recognition as one of the standout players of the series.

Coming to the match, after winning the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bat first. The decision proved fruitful as the team delivered an exceptional performance.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened for India, forging a solid 73-run partnership. Abhishek displayed an impressive knock, hitting 2 fours and 4 sixes, but his innings ended in the sixth over when Lutho Sipamla dismissed him.

As the innings entered the death overs, the partnership of Tilak Varma and Samson showed no signs of slowing down. In the 18th over, Sanju Samson brought up his century in just 51 balls, followed by Tilak Varma scoring his second T20I hundred in the very next over.

The record-breaking 210-run partnership between Samson and Tilak lifted India to a formidable 283/1. Samson contributed an explosive 109 runs off 51 balls, while Tilak smashed an unbeaten 120 off just 47 deliveries.

The South African bowling unit appeared lacklustre, with Lutho Sipamla being the only bowler to take a wicket. However, Sipamla also conceded the most runs, allowing the Indian batters to capitalise.

During the run chase, Tristan Stubbs (43 runs from 29 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and David Miller (36 runs from 27 balls, 2 fours and 3 sixes) were the only top batter for the Proteas, apart from the rest failed to put up a show in Johannesburg.

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy led the Indian bowling attack as the visitors were successful in restricting South Africa to 148 with one over remaining.

With the massive 135-run victory over the Proteas in the fourth match, India clinched a 3-1 series win.

(With ANI Inputs)