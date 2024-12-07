Suryavanshi powers India into final, set to face Bangladesh

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka could only manage 173 in 46.2 overs despite a valiant effort from Lakvin Abeysinghe (69 off 110) and Sharujan Shanmuganathan (42 off 78).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the star of the show again with a second successive half-century as India stormed into the 50-over U-19 Asia Cup final with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka here on Friday.

Suryavanshi, 13, who became the youngest cricketer ever to be bought at an IPL auction last month, smashed five sixes and six fours for his 36-ball 67 as India chased down a target of 174 with as many as 170 balls to spare.

India will face Bangladesh in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by seven wickets, completing a modest chase of 117 in 22.1 overs in the first semi-final in Dubai.

Brief scores

Sri Lanka U-19 173 all out in 46.2 overs (L Abeysinghe 69; C Sharma 3-34) lost to India U-19 175-3 in 21.4 overs (V Suryavanshi 67, A Mhatre 34) by seven wickets

