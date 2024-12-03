Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s IPL dream in jeopardy after another underwhelming knock

Suryavanshi’s poor run in the tournament follows his disappointing outing in the match against Pakistan, where he was dismissed cheaply

India U-19 opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi's inconsistent form continued during his side's second group game against Japan at the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Monday.

The young batter, who had earlier managed just one run against arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament opener, was dismissed for a run-a-ball 23 in this encounter, further raising questions about his form.

Despite building a solid 65-run opening partnership with 17-year-old Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre, Suryavanshi’s stay at the crease was cut short by medium-pacer Kazuma Kato-Stafford in the eighth over.

Suryavanshi’s poor run in the tournament follows his disappointing outing in the match against Pakistan, where he was dismissed cheaply. His performances have so far failed to justify the immense expectations placed on him after his sensational purchase in the IPL 2025 auction, where Rajasthan Royals picked him up for a staggering Rs 1.1 crore. While the IPL deal made him a millionaire at just 13, Suryavanshi has yet to make a significant impact on the field, with his recent performances drawing scrutiny.

Born in Bihar's Samastipur, Suryavanshi's early cricketing career saw rapid development. At just 12 years old, he became the youngest player to score an international century, smashing 104 runs off just 62 balls in a Youth Test match against Australia U-19 in Chennai. He also made his T20 debut for Bihar in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he managed just 13 runs off six balls against Rajasthan.

Despite these promising beginnings, Suryavanshi has struggled to replicate his success in senior domestic cricket. In his five First-Class appearances, he averages a meager 10 runs, with his highest score being 41. His debut in the Ranji Trophy at the age of just 12 years and 284 days made him the youngest player ever to feature in the competition, but his performances have not yet matched the early hype surrounding his talent.

Having already lost their opening match to Pakistan, India are now looking to bounce back and build momentum in the tournament.