India’s denial of NOC to travel to Pakistan costs hosting rights for major tournament: Report

The fate of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is now shrouded in uncertainty following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the prestigious tournament.

Scheduled to be held in Pakistan next year, the Champions Trophy had already been at the center of discussions due to political tensions between the two neighboring countries. In light of India’s stance, a proposal to host the tournament under a 'hybrid model' has been discussed. This would allow some matches to be played in neutral venues. Still, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set certain conditions for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to accept this model.

While the Champions Trophy’s future remains unclear, another significant consequence of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan has emerged, according to a report by Geo.TV, India has been stripped of its hosting rights for the 2025 Blind Women’s T20 World Cup.

The decision came after India did not provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for its team to travel to Pakistan for the Men’s T20 Blind World Cup, which is currently underway. The World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) held a meeting in Multan, where the matter was discussed, and concerns were raised over India’s lack of cooperation.

In response to these developments, the WBCC has decided that neither India nor Pakistan will be allowed to host any future tournaments until they resolve their ongoing disputes. The council has proposed that both nations consider neutral venues for tournaments as a way to sidestep the visa and NOC issues that have long hindered bilateral cricket relations between the two countries.

The strained diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan have had a lasting impact on cricketing engagements between the two nations. India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, and despite Pakistan’s repeated calls for cooperation, the Indian team has largely refrained from playing on Pakistani soil.

The most recent example was the 2023 Asia Cup, where Pakistan held the rights to host the tournament but, due to India’s reluctance to travel, the matches involving India were shifted to Sri Lanka. This hybrid model of hosting has now become a likely solution to the impasse regarding the Champions Trophy, though it remains contingent on both boards reaching a consensus.

Pakistan, however, has maintained a consistent presence in India. The Pakistan team visited India for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023, further highlighting the disparity in how the two nations engage with international cricket. As the geopolitical situation remains volatile, the ICC and the cricketing world at large continue to face challenges in organizing tournaments involving both India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Blind Men’s T20 World Cup has seen Pakistan perform strongly, with the team securing a place in the final after a dominant win over Nepal. They will now face Bangladesh in the final on Tuesday, a match that promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the competition.