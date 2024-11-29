Why did Champions Trophy get the axe in 2017?

Originally, the tournament was held biennially, but in 2006, the ICC made a significant change, aligning it with the World Cup’s four-year cycle

The eagerly anticipated return of the Champions Trophy, after an eight-year hiatus, has been overshadowed by controversy as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) find themselves embroiled in a dispute over the hosting rights.

The BCCI, led by President Roger Binny, has firmly rejected the idea of sending the Indian team to Pakistan, citing security concerns. While the PCB is steadfast in its position to host the entire tournament in Pakistan, the BCCI is advocating for a hybrid model, which would see some matches played at neutral venues. The stakes are particularly high for Pakistan, which is the defending champion and will be hosting its first ICC event since the 1996 World Cup, a moment of national pride.

The 2017 Champions Trophy, held in England, remains a painful memory for Indian fans. Their hopes were dashed in a humiliating defeat to their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in the final. Adding to the disappointment, the tournament was scrapped by the International Cricket Council (ICC) shortly afterward, leaving fans with a sense of unfulfilled potential and a void in the global cricketing calendar.

The Champions Trophy was introduced in 1998 with the intention of improving the quality and accessibility of the sport, particularly by involving only associate nations in the early editions. Over time, the tournament grew in stature, eventually including full ICC members, and became one of the premier events in world cricket, alongside the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Originally, the tournament was held biennially, but in 2006, the ICC made a significant change, aligning it with the World Cup’s four-year cycle. However, by 2017, the governing body of world cricket decided to consolidate its international events. The ICC determined that holding multiple major tournaments in the same format, particularly in the fifty-over category, led to an overcrowded calendar and diminishing returns. Given the complaints from fans and stakeholders about the overlap with the World Cup, the ICC opted to discontinue the Champions Trophy, leaving the 2021 edition on the cutting room floor.

This decision was met with disappointment, especially as the Champions Trophy had often delivered thrilling, high-stakes cricket. However, with the introduction of new global events, the ICC felt that a single marquee tournament for each format would be more sustainable and beneficial for the sport's growth. As a result, the Champions Trophy was officially shelved until its revival, which is now scheduled for 2025, giving fans renewed hope for the tournament’s return.

Looking ahead, the BCCI and PCB are set to meet on November 30 to try and resolve the ongoing dispute regarding the venue and format of the upcoming Champions Trophy.