Champions Trophy 2025 | "Hybrid model is also an option": BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

With the Champions Trophy 2025 just a couple of months away, the possibility of Team India travelling to Pakistan is low. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to hold a virtual meeting on November 29 to decide whether the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place in Pakistan

Rajeev Shukla (Pic: File Pic)

On the possibility of Team India travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla said that the players' safety is the board's top priority and hybrid model is an option.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 just a couple of months away, the possibility of Team India travelling to Pakistan is low.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeev Shukla said, "Our discussions are going on. A decision will be taken after looking at the situation. Our top priority is the safety of the players. Hybrid mode is also an option; discussions are going on."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to hold a virtual meeting on November 29 to decide whether the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place in Pakistan.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC Board will aim to reach a consensus during the meeting before making a final decision. The tournament is scheduled to take place between February 19 and March, but the ICC has yet to release the official schedule.

The report also highlighted that the meeting will address whether the tournament will be hosted solely in Pakistan or under a hybrid model, where Pakistan shares hosting responsibilities with another, yet-to-be-decided, country.

The meeting was convened following a written communication from the ICC to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), stating that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in early 2025. The PCB, after consulting the Pakistan government, is preparing to present its stance during the discussions.

Due to strained political relations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two archrivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. Currently, they primarily face each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

Following security reasons, India is firm with their decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla recently reiterated this stance, stating that the team would visit Pakistan only if the Indian government granted permission.

It is worth noting that Pakistan hosted last year's Asia Cup in a hybrid model, where India's matches were played in Sri Lanka while the rest of the tournament was held in Pakistan.

(With ANI Inputs)