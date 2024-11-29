PCB stalls Champions Trophy talks with firm 'no hybrid model' stance, decision expected over weekend

Naqvi attended the meeting in person as he has been in Dubai since Thursday to push Pakistan's stance

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said talks were continuing to settle uncertainty around next year's Champions Trophy, sources told AFP, after India refused to travel to host nation Pakistan.

The event's fate has been hanging in the balance since earlier this month, when the ICC said India had declined to visit Pakistan for the eight-team tournament. The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars since being carved out of the subcontinent's partition in 1947 and that rivalry is often reflected on the cricket field.

A meeting by the Dubai-headquartered ICC was held briefly on Friday but adjourned without a decision, according to several sources with knowledge of the talks who were not authorised to speak to media.

"All parties continue to work towards a positive resolution," said one source, adding that "it is expected that the board will reconvene in the next few days".

The Pakistan Cricket Board has previously ruled out proposals allowing India to play in a neutral third country, insisting the full schedule from February 19 to March 9 must be staged on their turf. Another source said the 'Pakistani stance remains the same' following Friday's brief meeting.

The meeting on Friday was brief after Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi made it clear that the 'hybrid' model won't be acceptable despite India's firm refusal to travel to his country owing to a lack of government clearance.

"The Board did meet briefly today. All parties continue to work towards a positive resolution for the Champions Trophy 2025 and it is expected that the Board will reconvene on Saturday and continue to meet over the next few days," a senior administrator of an ICC full member nation, who is also a part of the Board, told PTI.

Naqvi attended the meeting in person as he has been in Dubai since Thursday to push Pakistan's stance. BCCI secretary Jay Shah attended the meeting online. Shah will take charge of ICC on December 1.

