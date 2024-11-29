Proteas captain Temba Bavuma fights to free his thumb from helmet: WATCH

The Proteas’ skipper found himself in a rather uncomfortable situation while standing at the non-striker’s end with Kyle Verreynne on strike

South Africa is currently engaged in an intense battle with Sri Lanka in the first Test of their three-match series in Durban.

After a dramatic collapse in their first innings, where they were bowled out for just 191, the hosts staged a remarkable recovery thanks to an outstanding bowling performance. Marco Jansen was the star of the show, claiming 7 wickets for just 13 runs, while Gerald Coetzee supported him with figures of 2 for 18. Together, they dismantled Sri Lanka’s batting lineup, sending them back to the pavilion for a mere 42 runs in just 13.5 overs.

With a commanding lead of 149 runs, South Africa took to the crease in their second innings with renewed vigor. However, by the close of play on Day 2, they had lost 3 wickets for 132 runs, leaving captain Temba Bavuma and young Tristan Stubbs to continue the fight at the crease. As the match unfolds, South Africa is well-positioned, with a lead of 281 runs, and the pair at the crease showing promise for the hosts.

While Day 1 was full of dramatic cricket, it also provided some lighter moments. A particularly bizarre incident involving Temba Bavuma went viral, providing some comic relief amidst the tense atmosphere. The Proteas’ skipper found himself in a rather uncomfortable situation while standing at the non-striker’s end with Kyle Verreynne on strike.

As the bowler, Lahiru Kumara, began his run-up, Bavuma attempted to adjust his helmet, only for his thumb to get stuck. Struggling to free his thumb, Bavuma’s flustered efforts were caught on camera, leading to some awkward but hilarious moments. Despite the discomfort, Bavuma managed to get his thumb out just in time to avoid a delay in play. The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with fans and meme pages having a field day poking fun at the skipper’s misfortune. Bavuma, who is no stranger to online trolling, once again found himself the subject of light-hearted ridicule.

On a more serious note, Bavuma also earned accolades for his remarkable batting display on Day 1. The South African captain displayed incredible skill and athleticism when he launched a stunning flying upper cut six off Lahiru Kumara’s short-pitched delivery. The shot, a combination of perfect timing and audacious flair, wowed the crowd as the ball sailed over the boundary for six. Bavuma’s efforts with the bat were instrumental, as he played a crucial knock of 70 runs off 117 balls, the highest score in South Africa’s first innings. His knock helped stabilize the innings after the early collapse, with South Africa eventually posting a total of 191.

In the second innings, Bavuma continued to make his presence felt with a steady 24 runs off 45 balls, contributing to South Africa’s growing lead. As the match progresses, the hosts are in a strong position, thanks in no small part to their captain’s contributions both with the bat and his leadership on the field.

With Day 2 drawing to a close and South Africa leading by 281 runs, the contest remains finely poised. As Sri Lanka looks to make a strong response, all eyes will be on Bavuma and his team to maintain their advantage and push for a decisive victory.