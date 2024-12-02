After the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore, Pakistan’s cricketing infrastructure crumbled under the weight of international reluctance

Cricket has always been more than just a game in India. It is a religion, a way of life, and for many, it is the lifeblood of the nation. When India win the World Cup or face off in nail-biting semi-finals against arch-rivals like Pakistan, Australia, or Bangladesh, the collective joy is palpable. Conversely, the heartache after a crushing defeat can bring the nation to a collective standstill.

However, in recent years, there has been a worrying shift, and as it has usually been, it is not the fans causing a stir, but rather the political and administrative turmoil surrounding the game itself.

It is no secret that cricket has long dominated India’s sports landscape, often overshadowing other sports vying for recognition. Yet, it somehow seems to be faltering in the face of its complexities, no clearer example exists than the ongoing drama surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Let us rewind a bit. India and Pakistan, two cricketing powerhouses and bitter rivals, have not squared off in Test cricket since 2007. While the two teams did clash in limited-overs cricket during Pakistan’s brief 2012-2013 tour of India, Test cricket has remained off the table. Their absence from the same field is not just a matter of rivalry, it also speaks volumes about the ongoing deterioration of political ties between the two nations. Over the years, this diplomatic rift has meant that India and Pakistan have only met in ICC tournaments, not in bilateral series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have faced their cricketing crisis. After the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore, Pakistan’s cricketing infrastructure crumbled under the weight of international reluctance. Teams refused to tour the country, leaving Pakistan to watch from the sidelines while its cricketing future seemed bleak. Home matches were a distant dream until 2020, when international cricket finally returned to Pakistan. But despite this long drought, the idea of hosting an international event like the Champions Trophy was still too tempting to pass up.

Fast forward to 2024, and here we are, once again in the middle of a diplomatic mess. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) set its sights on hosting the Champions Trophy, and Pakistan were eager to prove to the world that it had overcome its security concerns. The PCB, keen on reclaiming its position on the global cricketing map, tried to sell the idea to the International Cricket Council (ICC). “We’ve hosted Australia, England, and South Africa successfully,” they boasted, pointing to their recent history of hosting top-tier teams. “What’s the fuss about?” they seemed to ask, with the Champions Trophy being the next big event they hoped to pull off.

But, unsurprisingly, there was one major roadblock—India. The Indian cricket team, citing security concerns, have refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy scheduled for February-March 2025. This marks yet another chapter in the long-standing saga of India and Pakistan’s cricketing standoff.

India have refused to participate in the event unless it is relocated to a neutral venue. The situation has dragged on for months, and despite Pakistan’s loud protests, the ICC has been caught in the middle of this diplomatic tug-of-war.

The plot thickened when the PCB, in a sudden about-turn, offered a compromise on Saturday—the 'hybrid model' for hosting the Champions Trophy. Under this arrangement, some matches would be played in Pakistan, while others would take place in neutral venues. This was a shift from the PCB’s earlier hardline stance, where they had threatened to boycott the tournament if their hosting rights were compromised. The message was clear: if Pakistan’s hosting rights were not respected, they were prepared to walk away. But now, the PCB was offering a middle ground, provided the ICC allowed the same arrangement for future events hosted by India, notably the 2026 T20 World Cup, the 2029 Champions Trophy, and the 2031 ODI World Cup.

While the move may seem pragmatic, the implications are far-reaching. Pakistan’s proposal has been met with mixed reactions, with critics questioning the sincerity of the offer and whether it was a genuine step toward compromise or merely a desperate plea to save face. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister, has been under significant pressure. His decision could be seen as a loss of face for Pakistan if they give in to India’s demands without securing any significant concessions.

Meanwhile, the ICC has been caught in a dilemma. The governing body initially failed to reach an agreement after a brief meeting of the global board, and with the tournament just months away, the delay in announcing the schedule is becoming a significant issue. Naqvi, desperate to avoid further embarrassment, recently met with the Emirates Cricket Board head in Dubai, reassuring them that Pakistan was ready to host the Champions Trophy and all preparations were on schedule. But even as he spoke of preparations, the situation remained fraught with tension, as the ICC demanded that the PCB either accept the ‘hybrid model’ or face exclusion from the tournament altogether.

This latest impasse is, perhaps, the culmination of years of cricketing and political tension between India and Pakistan. As the ICC executive board prepares to meet again to resolve the issue, it seems that the Champions Trophy—an event that should unite cricket fans worldwide—is instead deepening the divide between the two nations. The real question is whether cricket can rise above this political chaos or whether it will continue to be a pawn in the ongoing diplomatic game between two cricketing giants.

In the end, one can’t help but wonder: Will the Champions Trophy ever happen in Pakistan, or will it be another casualty of the never-ending political game that overshadows cricket’s true spirit? The answer, it seems, is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain—this saga is far from over.

