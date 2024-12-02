Breaking News
Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE
Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector
Mumbai: BJP to push Rs 27,334 crore projects before BMC polls
South Mumbai residents can't sleep because of THIS reason
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Another ton in sight for Virat Kohli

Another ton in sight for Virat Kohli

Updated on: 02 December,2024 12:05 PM IST  |  Canberra (Australia)
Rohan Koli | rohan.koli@mid-day.com

Top

Team India will bank on star India batter’s impressive Adelaide record — three centuries and one half-century in four Tests — to boost their chances in the second Test

Another ton in sight for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli celebrates his century on Day Five of the 1st Test against Australia in Adelaide in 2014. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

Listen to this article
Another ton in sight for Virat Kohli
x
00:00

Star India batter Virat Kohli loves to bat at the Adelaide Oval. His impressive record at the iconic venue will bolster India’s batting line-up ahead of the second Test starting on December 6.


The top-order batter has amassed 509 runs in four Tests at Adelaide, including three centuries and one half-century, at an impressive average of 63.62.


The right-handed batter registered his maiden Test century on Australian soil in Adelaide in 2012. The then 24-year-old displayed remarkable patience, scoring 116 off 213 balls, helping India post 272 all out. Despite his efforts, the visitors lost the game by a massive 298-run margin.


 His second Test century Down Under also came in Adelaide, during the 2014-15 series. The stand-in skipper smashed centuries in both innings — 115 and 141. His remarkable performances helped India post 444 all out and 315 all out in the first Test to help the visitors set up a fight against Australia. However, his heroics went in vain as India fell short of 48 runs while chasing 364.

Also Read: Bumrah-Kohli collide in fierce net session after skipping pink-ball game: WATCH

In the 2018-19 series opener, Kohli managed just three and 34, but India won the match by 31 runs. During the 2020-21 series opener, the Indian captain top-scored with a patient 74 off 180 balls in the first innings. He could only manage four in the second essay as the visitors collapsed for 36 — their lowest-ever score in Test cricket.

Adelaide has witnessed five centuries by Kohli across all formats — the most by the star batter at any venue.

Indian fans will hope that the 36-year-old, who is back in form after scoring his 30th Test century in Perth, adds another one to his tally at his favourite hunting ground.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy India vs Australia cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK