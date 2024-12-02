Another ton in sight for Virat Kohli

Team India will bank on star India batter’s impressive Adelaide record — three centuries and one half-century in four Tests — to boost their chances in the second Test

Virat Kohli celebrates his century on Day Five of the 1st Test against Australia in Adelaide in 2014. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

Star India batter Virat Kohli loves to bat at the Adelaide Oval. His impressive record at the iconic venue will bolster India’s batting line-up ahead of the second Test starting on December 6.

The top-order batter has amassed 509 runs in four Tests at Adelaide, including three centuries and one half-century, at an impressive average of 63.62.

The right-handed batter registered his maiden Test century on Australian soil in Adelaide in 2012. The then 24-year-old displayed remarkable patience, scoring 116 off 213 balls, helping India post 272 all out. Despite his efforts, the visitors lost the game by a massive 298-run margin.

His second Test century Down Under also came in Adelaide, during the 2014-15 series. The stand-in skipper smashed centuries in both innings — 115 and 141. His remarkable performances helped India post 444 all out and 315 all out in the first Test to help the visitors set up a fight against Australia. However, his heroics went in vain as India fell short of 48 runs while chasing 364.

In the 2018-19 series opener, Kohli managed just three and 34, but India won the match by 31 runs. During the 2020-21 series opener, the Indian captain top-scored with a patient 74 off 180 balls in the first innings. He could only manage four in the second essay as the visitors collapsed for 36 — their lowest-ever score in Test cricket.

Adelaide has witnessed five centuries by Kohli across all formats — the most by the star batter at any venue.

Indian fans will hope that the 36-year-old, who is back in form after scoring his 30th Test century in Perth, adds another one to his tally at his favourite hunting ground.