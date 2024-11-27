“The people in that change-room [for Perth Test] are the same people that will be in Adelaide,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ‘cricket.com.au’

Coach Andrew McDonald

Listen to this article Australia retain squad for Dec 6 pink ball Test in Adelaide x 00:00

Australia will not make any change to the squad that took a 295-run hammering from India in the opening Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test here but there are some fitness concerns over all-rounder Mitchell Marsh’s ability to bowl, coach and selector Andrew McDonald has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the crushing loss, McDonald revealed that the team would land in Adelaide for the day-night second Test beginning December 6 earlier than planned to allow an additional net session.

“The people in that change-room [for Perth Test] are the same people that will be in Adelaide,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ‘cricket.com.au’.

Also Read: The 0-3 blues to Perth’s perfect hues

Marsh, who bowled just 17 overs in the first Test for a match haul of three wickets, has been dealing with “niggles” since the white-ball tour of England in September.

McDonald expressed satisfaction with Marsh’s bowling performance in the first innings but said his fitness would be monitored closely moving forward.

“Has he [Marsh] pulled up okay? We’ll wait and see,” McDonald said.

Another player under scanner is top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne, who has struggled for form with an average of just 13.66 in his last 10 Test innings.

However, McDonald said he has faith in Labuschagne’s abilities, describing him as “the player we need” and urging him to rediscover his form.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever