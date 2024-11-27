Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australia retain squad for Dec 6 pink ball Test in Adelaide

Australia retain squad for Dec 6 pink ball Test in Adelaide

Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

Top

“The people in that change-room [for Perth Test] are the same people that will be in Adelaide,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ‘cricket.com.au’

Australia retain squad for Dec 6 pink ball Test in Adelaide

Coach Andrew McDonald

Listen to this article
Australia retain squad for Dec 6 pink ball Test in Adelaide
x
00:00

Australia will not make any change to the squad that took a 295-run hammering from India in the opening Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test here but there are some fitness concerns over all-rounder Mitchell Marsh’s ability to bowl, coach and selector Andrew McDonald has said.


Following the crushing loss, McDonald revealed that the team would land in Adelaide for the day-night second Test beginning December 6 earlier than planned to allow an additional net session.


“The people in that change-room [for Perth Test] are the same people that will be in Adelaide,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ‘cricket.com.au’.


Also Read: The 0-3 blues to Perth’s perfect hues

Marsh, who bowled just 17 overs in the first Test for a match haul of three wickets, has been dealing with “niggles” since the white-ball tour of England in September.

McDonald expressed satisfaction with Marsh’s bowling performance in the first innings but said his fitness would be monitored closely moving forward.
“Has he [Marsh] pulled up okay? We’ll wait and see,” McDonald said.

Another player under scanner is top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne, who has struggled for form with an average of just 13.66 in his last 10 Test innings.
However, McDonald said he has faith in Labuschagne’s abilities, describing him as “the player we need” and urging him to rediscover his form.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK