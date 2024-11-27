The Indian captain was on paternity leave, one of India’s finest fast bowlers wasn’t fit enough in time to be selected and injury ruled out one of India’s key young batters

Three weeks ago, India went into mourning after the 0-3 loss to New Zealand. Emotions of shock, pain, anger, humiliation and disbelief flowed freely because nothing captures the imagination of Indians like the sport of cricket.

A five-Test series against Australia was close at hand and even though India had won their last two Test series in Australia, there were more questions than answers, more negatives than positives and more snakes than ladders.

The Indian captain was on paternity leave, one of India’s finest fast bowlers wasn’t fit enough in time to be selected and injury ruled out one of India’s key young batters.

Batting collapses were a common occurrence for India in the last series. Forty-six in the first innings at Bangalore followed by losing the last seven wickets for 54 in the second innings. Then, 156 all out in the first innings at Pune followed by losing the last nine wickets for 149 in the second innings. In Mumbai, India collapsed from 180 for 4 to 263 all out in their first innings. The 121 all out in the final innings summed up the total lack of application. The trend of collapses threatened to continue in Perth as India once again were shot out for a low score, but in the second innings Yashasvi Jaiswal & KL Rahul put on a masterclass in red-ball batting.

They respected the new ball, left brilliantly, played with soft hands, and earned the right to make hay once the ball lost its glamour. Since the 70 in Bangalore, the normally cool and poised Virat Kohli looked like a cat on a hot tin roof. But in the second innings at Perth, he rolled back the years and we saw another measured and calculated performance from the king. A lion may grow old, but he never forgets how to roar and hunt.

India’s selections were bold (Washington Sundar ahead of Ashwin and Jadeja), and their decisions brave (choosing to bat first on a greenish surface). Still, it could all have gone horribly wrong after India’s first innings but thankfully they have the services of the best fast bowler in the world, and he is currently at the peak of his powers.

It’s not often that visiting teams outfield Australia but India’s catching, and ground fielding was top notch, and it supported their bowling. That was often found wanting during the New Zealand series. Losses are a part of sport, but how you come back from setbacks ultimately defines your legacy.

Whether the 0-3 loss to New Zealand can truly be a thing of the past is yet to be seen.