Mid-Day 45th Anniversary Special: Team India's iconic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

India captain Rohit Sharma hugs Hardik Pandya after the dismissal of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada during the ICC T20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval, Barbados, on June 29. Pic/Getty Images

In a test drive, mid-day attempted to find out what AI can provide in terms of a match report with a scoreboard acting as a test paper, fed to AI-based ChatGPT.

We chose the recent India v South Africa T20 World Cup final in Barbados, where Rohit Sharma & Co gave the country its second ICC silverware in the shortest format.

Here’s what we got as a match report:

India Clinches T20 World Cup Title with Thrilling Win Over South Africa

In a nail-biting final at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, India clinched the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 title with a 7-run victory over South Africa. Opting to bat first, India posted a competitive 176/7, thanks to Virat Kohli’s masterful 76 off 59 balls and Axar Patel’s crucial late blitz of 47 off 31 balls. Kohli’s steady innings laid a strong foundation, while Patel’s aggressive knock ensured a challenging total for South Africa.

South Africa’s chase began cautiously, with their top order struggling to build momentum. Heinrich Klaasen’s explosive 52 off 27 balls revived their hopes, hitting 4 boundaries and 3 sixes. Despite Klaasen’s efforts, regular wickets hindered South Africa’s progress. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah delivered crucial breakthroughs, with both bowlers taking two wickets each and maintaining tight lines, especially in the death overs.

Key moments in the match included Kohli’s composed half-century, which provided stability to India’s innings, and Axar Patel’s quickfire runs that pushed the score beyond the reach of the South African bowlers. For South Africa, Klaasen’s rapid fifty kept them in contention, but the lack of substantial partnerships ultimately led to their downfall.

India’s bowlers executed their plans perfectly, with Arshdeep Singh (2/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/28) showcasing their prowess in the final overs. Their disciplined bowling under pressure was instrumental in India’s successful defense of their total. South Africa finished at 169/8, falling just short of the target despite a valiant effort.

India’s triumph in the final highlighted a perfect blend of experienced batting and strategic bowling. The victory crowned them T20 World Cup champions, adding another prestigious title to their illustrious cricketing history.

What was missing

. The report mentions Axar Patel’s ‘crucial late blitz’ of 47 off 31 balls. But Axar was dismissed in 13.3 overs, so how is it late blitz?

. Klaasen’s boundary count in the reports says four and the sixes, whereas he hit two fours and five sixes, The report says Arshdeep Singh (2/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/28), whereas Arshdeep and Bumrah’s figures were 2-20 and 2-18 respectively.

. There is no mention of India’s top wicket-taker Hardik Pandya (3-20)

. Also no mention of India’s comeback and how SA choked after requiring just 30 off 30 balls.

. Probably the most memorable moment of the final — Suryakumar Yadav’s match-turning catch which sent back South Africa dangerman David Miller does not figure in the report.

. Ditto Rishabh Pant’s duck which was pivotal for the Proteas.

Our summary

AI can provide a match report if a scoreboard is provided as raw material. But descriptively it lacks punch and panache. Plus, AI cannot provide any input on the existing atmosphere in the game and hence the report doesn’t make the reader feel like he is at the stadium watching the game. So cricket reporters, chill. AI won’t take away most cricket-reporting jobs.