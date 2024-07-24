The only positive takeaway is Pandya can now play to his full potential without worrying about the challenges that come with leading a side

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav (C) gestures as he greets fans during an open bus roadshow in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

Hardik Pandya departed the Caribbean, drenched in the glory of India's first ICC tournament triumph in 11 years, however, little did he know his world would turn upside down within a mere three weeks. The upcoming Sri Lanka series isn’t very crucial, but the recent seismic changes inside the dressing room certainly make it look like one.